UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Elimination Of Ukraine Cybercenters Reduced Hacking Attacks On Agency

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Roscosmos Says Elimination of Ukraine Cybercenters Reduced Hacking Attacks on Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Cyberattacks from the Ukrainian territory targeting the digital infrastructure of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and its enterprises have decreased after a series of strikes by the Russian armed forces on Ukrainian cyberoperation centers, while attacks from other parts of the world are still continuing, Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Roscosmos has recorded a decline in the intensity of cyberattacks targeting the digital infrastructure of the state corporation and enterprises of the rocket and space industry from the territory of Ukraine after a series of attacks on cyberoperation centers. Attacks from other regions of the world still continue," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that the security system of the space corporation automatically repulsed hacker attacks on its mission control center and satellites. He added that disabling satellites is casus belli.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

10 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

10 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

10 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>