Roscosmos Says Elimination of Ukraine Cybercenters Reduced Hacking Attacks on Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Cyberattacks from the Ukrainian territory targeting the digital infrastructure of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and its enterprises have decreased after a series of strikes by the Russian armed forces on Ukrainian cyberoperation centers, while attacks from other parts of the world are still continuing, Roscosmos said on Friday.

"Roscosmos has recorded a decline in the intensity of cyberattacks targeting the digital infrastructure of the state corporation and enterprises of the rocket and space industry from the territory of Ukraine after a series of attacks on cyberoperation centers. Attacks from other regions of the world still continue," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that the security system of the space corporation automatically repulsed hacker attacks on its mission control center and satellites. He added that disabling satellites is casus belli.