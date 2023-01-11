UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Expedition 68 May Be Extended For Several Months After Soyuz Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 07:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Expedition 68 will likely be extended for several months following the Soyuz capsule leak, Sergei Krikalev, executive director for human space flight programs at the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

"We will probably extend stay of this crew expedition 68 onboard the station for extra several months," Krikalev said. "What will be exact date to send replacement for them, it's not decided yet but it (the mission) is going to be several months longer."

