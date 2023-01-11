UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon To Get Expedition 68 Back To Earth In Case Of Emergency

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Roscosmos Says Exploring Dragon to Get Expedition 68 Back to Earth in Case of Emergency

Roscosmos and NASA are exploring several options, including using a Dragon spaceship, to get the current ISS crew back to earth in case of an emergency following the Soyuz capsule leak, Sergei Krikalev, executive director for human space flight programs at the Russian space agency, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Roscosmos and NASA are exploring several options, including using a Dragon spaceship, to get the current ISS crew back to earth in case of an emergency following the Soyuz capsule leak, Sergei Krikalev, executive director for human space flight programs at the Russian space agency, said on Wednesday.

"Originally our plan is if we have some kind of malfunction on the station, we are trying to stay on the station as long as possible," Krikalev told a press conference.

"We have several scenarios when crew must leave the station otherwise they will have a threat to their life, and in this case as we decided doing our technical investigation that Soyuz is not good for nominal reentry but in case of emergency with extra risk we are going to use this Soyuz at this point. Although together with our NASA colleagues we are looking for several options to minimize these risks, maybe move members or at least one crew member to Dragon."

