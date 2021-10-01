Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian state space agency Roscosmos did not complete about half of the activities under the federal space program for 2016-2025 and two-thirds of the program for the development of spaceports, according to the company's 2020 annual report released on Thursday

The table attached to the report says that the agency has completed only 10 out of 18 programs, or 55%.

The program for developing GLONASS navigation satellite system has been completed by 80%, while the program for developing cosmodromes across Russia by 30%.

Additionally, the report notes that the space agency suffered multibillion-dollar losses associated with a reduction in revenue and net profit from foreign contracts about 25 billion rubles ($343.3 million) and more than 1 billion rubles, respectively as well as unplanned expenses for payment of non-working days due to the coronavirus pandemic.