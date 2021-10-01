UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Failed To Implement Half Of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:21 AM

Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

Russian state space agency Roscosmos did not complete about half of the activities under the federal space program for 2016-2025 and two-thirds of the program for the development of spaceports, according to the company's 2020 annual report released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian state space agency Roscosmos did not complete about half of the activities under the Federal space program for 2016-2025 and two-thirds of the program for the development of spaceports, according to the company's 2020 annual report released on Thursday.

The table attached to the report says that the agency has completed only 10 out of 18 programs, or 55%.

The program for developing GLONASS navigation satellite system has been completed by 80%, while the program for developing cosmodromes across Russia by 30%.

Additionally, the report notes that the space agency suffered multibillion-dollar losses associated with a reduction in revenue and net profit from foreign contracts about 25 billion rubles ($343.3 million) and more than 1 billion rubles, respectively as well as unplanned expenses for payment of non-working days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia Company 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be ..

Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be Held After Working Groups' Me ..

6 minutes ago
 US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive a ..

US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive and Substantive' - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Awareness campaign against women harassment to be ..

Awareness campaign against women harassment to be launched in varsities: Governo ..

6 minutes ago
 PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Shahbaz Gi ..

PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Shahbaz Gill

6 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect ..

Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect in Absentia - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.