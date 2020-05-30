UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Says Fixed Technical Problems Of Rocket That Will Launch Express Satellites

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

Roscosmos Says Fixed Technical Problems of Rocket That Will Launch Express Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation has fixed technical problems of the Proton carrier rocket that is to put two Express telecommunications satellites into orbit, the corporation's press service told Sputnik.

In March, Roscosmos discovered faulty components, produced in 2015-2016, in three Proton-M carrier rockets. As a result of that, the launch of Express-80 and Express-103 satellites has been postponed to July.

"The technical problems of the Proton carrier-rocket, which emerged in 2015-2016, have been fixed. The date of the [rocket's] return to Baikonur [cosmodrome] will be determined in the near future," the press service said.

