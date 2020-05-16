UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) Canceled Invitation To Negotiate Under Pressure From US Senators

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Canceled Invitation to Negotiate Under Pressure From US Senators

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had invited a delegation of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to the United States for discussing a wide range of issues,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had invited a delegation of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to the United States for discussing a wide range of issues, but the invitation was subsequently canceled under pressure from US senators, Sergei Savelyev, the Roscosmos deputy CEO for international cooperation, said on Saturday.

According to a statement obtained by Sputnik, NASA had officially invited the delegation of Roscosmos to the United States for negotiations.

"But finally, the invitation of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was withdrawn under the pressure of senators ... We have officially invited the NASA leadership to visit [Russia], but received no response so far. I hope we will eventually receive a positive response," Savelyev said in the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Visit United States From

Recent Stories

Pop Singer Nazia Hassan’s father dies

3 minutes ago

Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

5 minutes ago

Sukkur Police chalks security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr ..

3 minutes ago

Edhi Welfare Trust's driver falls victim to COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready to Discuss Moon Expl ..

7 minutes ago

Next UN General Assembly president underlines worl ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.