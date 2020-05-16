Roscosmos Says National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Canceled Invitation to Negotiate Under Pressure From US Senators

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had invited a delegation of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to the United States for discussing a wide range of issues,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had invited a delegation of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to the United States for discussing a wide range of issues, but the invitation was subsequently canceled under pressure from US senators, Sergei Savelyev, the Roscosmos deputy CEO for international cooperation, said on Saturday.

According to a statement obtained by Sputnik, NASA had officially invited the delegation of Roscosmos to the United States for negotiations.

"But finally, the invitation of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was withdrawn under the pressure of senators ... We have officially invited the NASA leadership to visit [Russia], but received no response so far. I hope we will eventually receive a positive response," Savelyev said in the statement.