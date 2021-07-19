UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Says New Rocket Engines For Export To US Ensures Cooperation Despite Sanctions

Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Roscosmos Says New Rocket Engines for Export to US Ensures Cooperation Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Deliveries of Russian-made RD-181M rocket engines to the United States demonstrate ongoing mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries in spite of sanctions, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.

On Friday, the Russian government allowed Roscosmos to negotiate the supply of RD-181M engines to the US. Such a move paves the way for the continuation of bilateral cooperation in rocket engine construction, according to the space agency.

"The new RD-181M engine, which Roscosmos was allowed to export, represents the next stage in the development of the RD-181.

Its analog RD-191M, used for Russian launch vehicles, will be installed on the manned version of the Angara-A5P heavy space rocket," the statement read, adding that the US will thus receive "reliable and unsurpassed rocket engines for its launch vehicles."

The RD-181 engine is used in the first stages of the American rocket Antares. A total of 22 engines have been delivered to the US since 2015, 18 of which have been used.

