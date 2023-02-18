MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Russian chief designers at the Roscosmos state space corporation have inspected a radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft, which is being prepared for launch, after two cases of depressurization earlier occurred at a similar spaceship, and did not detect any damage, the corporation said on Saturday.

"They (the chief designers) have inspected a radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which was placed in the assembly and testing facility of the 254th site at the Baikonur cosmodrome, and did not detect any damage on it," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The statement also said that the chief designers recommended that the state commission appoint the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft from Baikonur on February 24 at 03:34 a.

m. Moscow time (00:34 GMT).

A depressurization incident at the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft occurred on December 14, 2022. Then, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program, the thermal circuit of Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, it was decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the International Space Station a little earlier than planned in order to bring back the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, on it. Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.