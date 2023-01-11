UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says No Need To Redesign Soyuz After Capsule Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The Soyuz spaceship does not need any design changes following the recent capsule leak, Sergei Krikalev, executive director for human space flight programs at the Russian space agency, said on Wednesday

"No, this is technically not even reasonable because this is the radiator that is supposed to reject the heat and if you put something on top of it, it will not do job," Krikalev said when asked whether he sees any need for design changes after the recent capsule leak. "The unit is built in such way that it should be exposed to open space to radiate the heat."

