Roscosmos Says Progress Spacecraft Had Issues When Docking With ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) There were some issues yesterday during the docking of the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft with the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but they did not affect the docking in automatic mode, Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

"During the docking of the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft, some deviations of the spacecraft relative to the target were observed.

The docking process was monitored by ground control personnel and the Russian ISS segment's crew," the state corporation said.

They noted that there was no need to switch to manual mode of docking control. Docking was carried out in automatic mode.

"At present, specialists from RSC Energia [manufacturer of the Progress spacecraft] are conducting a detailed analysis of the docking process and the functioning of the rendezvous system," Roscosmos said.