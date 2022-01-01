UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Russian Crew Aboard ISS Possibly Found Last Air Leak

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station, have found the last possible air leak in the orbital lab's Zvezda module of the station, the Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos' press service told journalists on Friday.

Earlier today, Roskosmos Head Dmitry Rogozin, during an earth-to-ISS video call wishing cosmonauts a Happy New Year, talked about issues with air leakage and equipment on the station and said that cosmonauts know how to fix these issues.

"Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov have found the last possible air leak in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda service module of the Russian segment of the ISS," the press service stated.

The service highlighted that these issues are not new and added that cosmonauts will proceed to the final stage of repairs soon after the equipment for air leak repairs is delivered to the station on board of the Progress cargo spacecraft.

