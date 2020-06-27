UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Says Russia's Only Incumbent Female Cosmonaut To Head For ISS In 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russia's only incumbent female cosmonaut Anna Kikina will head for the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"Anna Kikina will head for the ISS as part of the Russian crew in two years," Roscosmos said on its Twitter page.

Kikina has been the only Russian female cosmonaut since September 2016. In November 2017, she took part in the international SIRIUS (Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station) project designed to prepare for deep-space missions, primarily those to the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway.

The Soviet Union and Russia have sent four women to space: Valentina Tereshkova in 1963, Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982 and 1984, Yelena Kondakova in 1994-1995, and Yelena Serova in 2014.

