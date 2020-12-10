Roscosmos Says Safronov Investigated for Work Done Before Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The treason charges against Ivan Safronov, an aide to the head of the Russian space agency, concern the time before he started work for Roscosmos, the state corporation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Investigators suspect Safronov on several counts, all dating back to before 2017. Safronov began his work for state corporation Roscosmos in May 2020 and has been working remotely because of Covid-19 restrictions," the press service of the corporation said, adding that Safronov had no access to classified information while working for the space agency.

Earlier in the day, when speaking to the presidential council on human rights, President Vladimir Putin said that, to his knowledge, Safronov was being suspected of something he did during his work for Roscosmos rather than his work as a journalist prior to that.

Safronov's defense team believes that the president's words must have been misinterpreted or he may have been misinformed.

"Safronov is being accused of something that happened in 2017, he was working for Kommersant [newspaper] at that time. There are no other accusations against him and there cannot be," Safronov's lawyer Ivan Pavlov told Sputnik.