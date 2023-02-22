Roscosmos Says Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Will Have Several Attempts to Dock With ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft will have enough fuel to make numerous attempts to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) if it fails to do so on the first try, Sergey Krikalev, executive director for Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' manned programs, said on Wednesday.

The Soyuz MS-23 will be sent to the ISS uncrewed on February 24 to bring back the crew of the damaged Soyuz MS-22 spaceship.

"Fuel reserves allow (the spacecraft) to make several attempts ... Indeed there will be no manual mode, but we will have an opportunity for another docking that minimizes the risk there," Krikalev said, adding that there had already been precedents for that.

The Roscosmos executive director also stated that the US had offered to use its Crew Dragon spacecraft to return the cosmonauts, but the space corporation ultimately refused the proposal since it was quite a "risky operation.

The space corporation decided to send the Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the ISS a little earlier than planned after the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft suffered depressurization of a thermal circuit on December 14, 2022, shortly before the spacewalk within the Russian program. The next spacecraft will return the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, back to Earth. The Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after a new spacecraft arrives.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to dock with the station on February 26.