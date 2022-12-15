UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Spacewalk Of Russian Cosmonauts Canceled Due To Technical Reasons

Published December 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The planned spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station (ISS) has been canceled due to technical reasons, the press office of Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"The spacewalk of cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin from the International Space Station under the Russian program has been canceled due to technical reasons," the office said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered, according to a live broadcast of radio chatter between cosmonauts and ground specialists. The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.

The spacewalk was initially planned for November 25 but was postponed until December 15 due to a malfunction in the pumps of a cooling system of one of the spacesuits.

