Roscosmos Says There May Be Another Undetected Air Leak On ISS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Roscosmos Says There May Be Another Undetected Air Leak on ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The executive director for manned programs at the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Sergey Krikalev, told Sputnik on Saturday that there may be a second undetected air leak on the International Space Station's (ISS) Zvezda module.

On Friday, experts from the Moscow Region-based Mission Control Center asked the ISS crew to help locate the air leak in the Russian module Zvezda, as the station's gas reserves to compensate for the loss of air were running low.

"There is a tiny leak, which was there since last year. Part of it was apparently discovered when it was repaired, the leak got smaller, but is still there.

There is a reason to believe that there is something else," Krikalev said.

According to the official, he once insisted that the leak be sealed in order to establish whether there were any other punctures.

"There is something else out there," Krikalev stressed.

He added that the leak was so small that the crew could not even find it using a special device.

In October, a crack, which caused an air leak, was discovered and temporarily fixed in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module.

