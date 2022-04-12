UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says Will Offer Foreign Companies To Exploit Rockets Earmarked For OneWeb Launch

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Roscosmos Says Will Offer Foreign Companies to Exploit Rockets Earmarked for OneWeb Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos will offer launch services on preferential terms using rockets left over after the breakdown of cooperation with the UK-based company OneWeb to countries that have a friendly and respectful attitude toward Russia and its rocket and space industry, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Considering that the rockets are already paid for, we are ready to offer other foreign partners launch services at discounted price... These are the countries that refused to join sanctions and treat our country and rocket and space industry respectfully," Rogozin said.

He added that Russian private satellite engineering companies have already applied for the launches using rockets earmarked for OneWeb, but their satellites are too lightweight, therefore they will be launched as an associated payload with larger satellites.

The planning of these launches is already under way, Rogoizin said.

The rockets manufactured for OneWeb are brand new and can remain in ground storage for a long time, therefore, the issue of their exploitation is not urgent, he noted.

There are six Soyuz-2.1b rockets already constructed by Russia for the launch of the OneWeb satellites. In early March, Russia refused to launch the satellites after the UK government had failed to resign from OneWeb's board of directors, and the satellite company itself did not provide guarantees for non-military use of satellites.

