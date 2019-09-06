Roscosmos Seeks to Remove 80 Faults at Soyuz-2 Launch Site at Vostochny - Procurement Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian space agency Roscosmos is looking for contractors to work on over 80 complaints about equipment and systems of the operational launch site for the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to a document published by the corporation on the public procurement website.

The complaints concern, among other things, inadequate location of emergency exits, unstable work of one of the elevators in sub-zero temperatures and refilling of fire extinguishing systems.

Roscosmos expects the faults to be eliminated by November 15.

The construction of the launch site for Soyuz-2 vehicles began in 2012. Since April 2016, five Soyuz-2 rockets have been launched from it.

The cosmodrome was opened in 2016 however some construction works are still underway. It has faced some criticism about the quality of the construction.