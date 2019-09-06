UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Seeks To Remove 80 Faults At Soyuz-2 Launch Site At Vostochny - Procurement Data

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:40 AM

Roscosmos Seeks to Remove 80 Faults at Soyuz-2 Launch Site at Vostochny - Procurement Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian space agency Roscosmos is looking for contractors to work on over 80 complaints about equipment and systems of the operational launch site for the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to a document published by the corporation on the public procurement website.

The complaints concern, among other things, inadequate location of emergency exits, unstable work of one of the elevators in sub-zero temperatures and refilling of fire extinguishing systems.

Roscosmos expects the faults to be eliminated by November 15.

The construction of the launch site for Soyuz-2 vehicles began in 2012. Since April 2016, five Soyuz-2 rockets have been launched from it.

The cosmodrome was opened in 2016 however some construction works are still underway. It has faced some criticism about the quality of the construction.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles SITE April November 2016 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

7 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

7 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

6 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.