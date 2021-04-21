UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Sets Next Space Launch From Vostochny For April 26

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Roscosmos announced Wednesday that the next Soyuz rocket will lift off from Vostochny cosmodrome to take OneWeb satellites to the orbit on April 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Roscosmos announced Wednesday that the next Soyuz rocket will lift off from Vostochny cosmodrome to take OneWeb satellites to the orbit on April 26.

"The liftoff of the launch vehicle Soyuz-2.

1b with Fregat upper stage and the batch of 36 space devices of OneWeb satellite company on board is scheduled for April 26, 2021 at 01:14 Moscow time [22:14 GMT]," the statement said.

According to the statement, this will be the third commercial launch from Vostochny by France's company Arianespace for the deployment of UK OneWeb satellites.

