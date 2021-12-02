UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Sets Place For Reusable Rocket Launch, Landing At Vostochny - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian space corporation Roscosmos has selected specific places for the launch and landing of the Soyuz-7 reusable rocket at the Vostochny space center, the Executive Director for Advanced Programs and Science said Thursday.

The corporation commissioned the development of the Soyuz-7 methane-fueled launch vehicle draft project in 2020.

"This year, we have fulfilled reconnaissance at the Vostochny cosmodrome and settled on placement of the launch pad and landing pad. We have found a place where this complex does not disturb other activities and is energy efficient for ballistics, so that the stage can be returned following the right trajectory, the right inclination. We have taken into account the safety of the facilities of the launch site," Bloshenko said at the VI All-Russian CosmoStart Forum of Cosmonautics and Aviation.

The official noted that the complex is planned to have its own full-scale infrastructure.

"The country which demonstrates its technological leadership in a given direction, it happens, dictates rules to all the others, meaning that precedent law works. The same is true about the moon, everybody understands that the country that will first launch its spacecraft and, especially, people to the moon, will essentially have its way on the surface," Bloshenko stressed.

The Soyuz-7 rocket is designed as a commercial carrier, and its main priorities are reliability, payload, and economic efficiency, Bloshenko said.

