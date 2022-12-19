UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Specialists Locate Site Of Damage To Soyuz MS-22 Module - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Specialists at Russian state space agency Roscosmos have established the exact location of the damage to the Soyuz MS-22 instrument-assembly module docked to the International Space Station (ISS), an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

A leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred last week due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin.

The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

"The exact location of the damage to the body of the instrument-aggregate module on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has been established. The damage is located on the radiator of the cooling system near the solar battery check-in unit," the source said.

The damage site was localized based on the study of photo and video materials sent by the ISS crew.

