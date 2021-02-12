Roscosmos Subsidiary Says Concerned Sanctions May Hamper Spaceship Construction Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A subsidiary of Russian state space agency Roscosmos has expressed concern that US sanctions may hamper its construction of spacefaring technology.

The Energia corporation, which leads the design and construction of the Soyuz and Progress spaceships, said in a statement on Friday that it may need to find new partners or set up domestic parts production in the near future should the sanctions play out in their full form.

"In connection with sanctions from the United States and European countries, there is a risk of limiting international cooperation in the implementation of a number of projects.

To counter this factor, a search for alternative counterparties is being carried out, as well as measures for import substitution," the message says.

In December, Roscosmos was added to the US list of military corporations in line for sanctions.

Like other Russian government agencies, Roscosmos has been undergoing large scale restructuring since the first sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014. The state corporation has seen the share of its homegrown technologies used grow from around 50 percent to 80 percent, according to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin.