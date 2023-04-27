UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Suggests Classifying Info On Its State Defense Contracts - Draft Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, has proposed classifying information concerning the state defense contracts of the company and its subsidiaries to avoid discrediting its suppliers, the company's concept note for a draft law on changing state purchases said on Thursday.

"The draft law proposes to provide closed competitive methods to designate suppliers (contractors, implementers) using closed electronic procedures of purchasing goods, works, services," the document read.

Currently, only part of Roscosmos purchases are executed through closed channels. This does not include transportation of space equipment, maintenance of space infrastructure facilities, and purchases under the Federal space program, the state program on the development of the military-industrial complex, and purchases within the state defense order. This way, the subsidiaries of Roscosmos and a number of companies not associated with the state corporation, such as Concern Almaz-Antey, Mikron, Concern Granit-Electron, have to sign contracts openly.

Moreover, sanctioned companies also have to realize purchases openly, which may discredit their suppliers.

"Currently, objectively full confidentiality of information about the potential suppliers (contractors, implementers), purchase nomenclature, state contracts in space area... is not provided," the document stated.

In December, the US Department of Commerce added Russia's Progress Rocket and Space Centre alongside a number of companies related to the Russian rocket and space industry, to the sanctions list of 103 companies from Russia and China, subjected to export restrictions due to their alleged ties with the armed forces.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine. Since February 2022, the EU has imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy.

