Roscosmos to Build Two Serial Satellite Factories - CEO Borisov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos will build two new serial satellite factories, possibly in the Moscow Region and in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said.

"These funds will become the basis for the construction of two serial factories to manufacture satellites. One in cooperation with ISS Reshetnev - perhaps in Krasnoyarsk, because there are all the competencies there. The other - presumably in the Moscow Region, because there is a cluster of other enterprises here," Borisov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.