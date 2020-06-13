UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Carry Out 26 Launches From Baikonur, Vostochny Cosmodromes Until Summer 2021

Roscosmos to Carry Out 26 Launches From Baikonur, Vostochny Cosmodromes Until Summer 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Russian space corporation Roscosmos is going to carry out 20 launches of carrier rockets from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and six more from the Vostochny Cosmodrome until summer 2021, the portal of state purchases said.

The published materials said that from July 2020 to July 2021, three Proton and 17 Soyuz-2 rockets would be launched from Baikonur, and six more Soyuz-2 rockets from Vostochny.

In April, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that 33 space launches had been scheduled for 2020, but nine of them could be canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic and bankruptcy of the OneWeb company.

This year, Russia has already carried out seven launches: four from Baikonur and three more from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

