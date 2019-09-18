UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos To Launch About 40 Rockets In 2019 Instead Of 45

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:24 PM

Roscosmos to Launch About 40 Rockets in 2019 Instead of 45

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will carry out about 40 rocket launches in 2019 instead of 45 launches planned earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday at a meeting with participants of an all-Russian scientific conference at the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will carry out about 40 rocket launches in 2019 instead of 45 launches planned earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday at a meeting with participants of an all-Russian scientific conference at the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg.

"[The number of launches] will be within 40," Rogozin said.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg 2019

Recent Stories

Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding e ..

26 minutes ago

World Bank chief urges structural reforms amid slo ..

1 minute ago

IHC adjourns hearing of Nawaz Sharif's appeal till ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters attack police station in Kasur after th ..

3 minutes ago

Court approves seven-day physical remand of Maryam ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan president sees his chance after collapse of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.