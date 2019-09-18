Roscosmos to Launch About 40 Rockets in 2019 Instead of 45

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will carry out about 40 rocket launches in 2019 instead of 45 launches planned earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday at a meeting with participants of an all-Russian scientific conference at the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will carry out about 40 rocket launches in 2019 instead of 45 launches planned earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday at a meeting with participants of an all-Russian scientific conference at the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg.

"[The number of launches] will be within 40," Rogozin said.