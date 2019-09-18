Roscosmos To Launch About 40 Rockets In 2019 Instead Of 45
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:24 PM
Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will carry out about 40 rocket launches in 2019 instead of 45 launches planned earlier, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday at a meeting with participants of an all-Russian scientific conference at the Baltic State Technical University in St. Petersburg
"[The number of launches] will be within 40," Rogozin said.