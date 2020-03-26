Roscosmos to Launch Progress MS-14 Cargo Spacecraft in Late April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to launch the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 25, the agency said on Wednesday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for April 25, 2020, from launching pad number 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome," Roscosmos said.

With this launch, apart from cargo for the International Space Station's crew, the spaceship will deliver a storage device with data on participants of the Second World War as a part of the Immortal Regiment, an annual event that honors the sacrifice of those who fought against Nazi Germany.