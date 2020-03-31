UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Launch Special Rocket To Commemorate Victory Over Nazi Germany

Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:38 PM

Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to decorate a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which will carry the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 25, with images of the ribbon of Saint George, Soviet World War II medals, and the logo of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the agency told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to decorate a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which will carry the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 25, with images of the ribbon of Saint George, Soviet World War II medals, and the logo of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the agency told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The launch of the Victory Rocket is set to take place at the Baikonur spaceport at 1:51 GMT. Docking with the Russian Zvezda module of the space station is planned for 05:13 GMT on the same day.

"Roscosmos will dedicate this launch to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Most notably, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket, named the Victory Rocket, will be covered with special symbols -- the logo of the 75th anniversary of the victory, [and] images of the Saint George's ribbon and Patriotic War [military] decorations," the agency said.

Apart from cargo for the space station's crew, the spacecraft will also deliver data on people who fought during the Second World War to be included in the station's Immortal Regiment, an annual event that honors the sacrifice of those who fought during the war.

