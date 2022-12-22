UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Move Soyuz MS-23 Mission From March To Late February Amid Leak - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Roscosmos to Move Soyuz MS-23 Mission From March to Late February Amid Leak - NASA

Roscosmos decided it will send its Soyuz MS-23 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) about three weeks earlier than scheduled� International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Roscosmos decided it will send its Soyuz MS-23 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) about three weeks earlier than scheduled� International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano said on Thursday.

On December 15, a leak from the spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

"Right now we're scheduled for the rotation that occur in the March timeframe, Roscosmos is looking to move that up to two weeks, three weeks, they're looking at late February," Montalbano said during a conference call.

It hasn't been decided if the Soyuz MS-23 mission will be sent to the ISS without a crew, Montalbano said.

Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergey Krikalev said they are still conducting an analysis to see if the damaged Soyuz MS-22 vehicle can be used for reentry.

Moreover, Krikalev said the force from the leak is too small to cause any control issues. He added that the debris that caused the damage to the spacecraft was too small to track.

More Stories From World

