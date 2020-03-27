Roscosmos to Perform Coronavirus Tests on 270 Specialists Ahead of Next ISS Missions

Russian space agency Roscosmos will carry out coronavirus tests for 270 specialists who will involved in next month's International Space Station (ISS) missions, the agency's press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos will carry out coronavirus tests for 270 specialists who will involved in next month's International Space Station (ISS) missions, the agency's press office told Sputnik.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far failed to put a dent in Roscosmos' ISS schedule, with the landing of Expedition 62 expected on April 17 and the launch of Expedition 63 to the station planned shortly thereafter.

"All this takes place on a tight schedule.

In this regard, about 270 specialists that will be involved in carrying out these activities and going on trips to Kazakhstan [Location of Baikonur Cosmodrome] will undergo tests for coronavirus," the press office said to Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian coronavirus response center said that it registered 196 new COVID-19 cases in 16 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 1,036, and one fatality of a COVID-19-positive patient.