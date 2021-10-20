Roscosmos to Replace General Contractor for Construction of Vostochny Spaceport - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor at the Vostochny spaceport, and also instructed to transfer the head offices of Russian spaceport operator TsENKI and the directorate of the Vostochny spaceport from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"At a meeting on Tuesday to assess the activities and performance discipline of TsENKI, the head of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) made a real blow to the general director of the enterprise Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, since the enterprise cannot cope with the function of the general contractor for construction works on Vostochny," the source said.

During the meeting, the personnel and structure of the TsENKI construction department were discussed, and Rogozin was dissatisfied with their work, the source said.

Konstantin Matveyev, the deputy general director for capital construction of Roscosmos, was instructed to introduce direct management of TsENKI in the part of the capital construction department, select a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months, he said.

In addition, following the meeting, Rogozin decided to move the head offices of TsENKI and the Vostochny Spaceport Directorate from the Russian capital to Tsiolkovsky.

Thus, the source explained, employees of enterprises will be in close proximity to construction sites, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure.