UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Replace General Contractor For Construction Of Vostochny Spaceport - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Roscosmos to Replace General Contractor for Construction of Vostochny Spaceport - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin ordered the creation of a construction department subordinate to the state corporation, which will become the new general contractor at the Vostochny spaceport, and also instructed to transfer the head offices of Russian spaceport operator TsENKI and the directorate of the Vostochny spaceport from Moscow to Tsiolkovsky, being dissatisfied with the work of these organizations, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"At a meeting on Tuesday to assess the activities and performance discipline of TsENKI, the head of Roscosmos (Dmitry Rogozin) made a real blow to the general director of the enterprise Ruslan Mukhamedzhanov, since the enterprise cannot cope with the function of the general contractor for construction works on Vostochny," the source said.

During the meeting, the personnel and structure of the TsENKI construction department were discussed, and Rogozin was dissatisfied with their work, the source said.

Konstantin Matveyev, the deputy general director for capital construction of Roscosmos, was instructed to introduce direct management of TsENKI in the part of the capital construction department, select a highly professional team as soon as possible and, on its basis, create an independent special construction department as a legal entity within a few months, he said.

In addition, following the meeting, Rogozin decided to move the head offices of TsENKI and the Vostochny Spaceport Directorate from the Russian capital to Tsiolkovsky.

Thus, the source explained, employees of enterprises will be in close proximity to construction sites, which will contribute to the development of local infrastructure.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Enterprise From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

3 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

3 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.