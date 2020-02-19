UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos To Replace Next Russian ISS Crew With Backup - Executive Director

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Roscosmos to Replace Next Russian ISS Crew With Backup - Executive Director

The Russian members of the crew of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which is expected to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 9, will be replaced by a backup crew, Sergey Krikalev, executive director of Roscosmos for piloted programs, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The Russian members of the crew of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which is expected to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 9, will be replaced by a backup crew, Sergey Krikalev, executive director of Roscosmos for piloted programs, said on Wednesday.

"I regret to say that in light of medical indicators, we are likely to have a crew change now. The crew that was preparing for the flight, which is scheduled for April 9, will probably be replaced with a backup," Krikalev told reporters.

According to Krikalev, instead of Commnder Nikolai Tikhonov and Flight Engineer Andrei Babkin, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will fly to the ISS, while the fate of US member of the crew, Christopher Cassidy, has not been discussed with NASA yet.

The executive director added that the crew replacement will not affect the launch of the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft.

"April the 9th remains, the date remains the same," he said.

A Russian space industry source earlier told Sputnik that Nikolai Tikhonov had been injured and may not be able to travel to space this time.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Same April May Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

36 minutes ago

Total assets of &#039;Etisalat&#039;, &#039;du&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Boat Show charts maritime cour ..

1 hour ago

Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Rejects Morales' Elec ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University IICT organizes flower exhibition

4 minutes ago

Kuwait MPs launch probe into Airbus deal

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.