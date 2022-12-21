Roscosmos to Sustain $712 Million in Losses in 2022 - CEO Borisov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' enterprises will sustain losses in the amount of more than 50 billion rubles ($712 million) in 2022, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said.

"The projected losses by the end of 2022 exceed 50 billion rubles. The main source of losses was linked to improper organization of the enterprises' work," Borisov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.