Roscosmos to Sustain $712 Million Losses in 2022 - CEO Borisov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' enterprises will sustain losses in the amount of more than 50 billion rubles ($712 million) in 2022, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said.

"The projected losses by the end of 2022 exceed 50 billion rubles. The main source of losses was linked to improper organization of the enterprises' work," Borisov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

He clarified that this happened because companies for various reasons (not supplied electronic component base, improper organization of the process and labor discipline) did not fulfill the state order or the orders of the state corporation on time.

According to Borisov, in 2021, the state corporation's loss was 31 billion rubles. The situation worsened after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, when Roscosmos rejected some international contracts, including for the supply of engines, as well as launch services.