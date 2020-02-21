UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Take Part In Farnborough Airshow In 2020 - Director General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Roscosmos to Take Part in Farnborough Airshow in 2020 - Director General

Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to participate in at least three major international events this year, including the Farnborough International Airshow, Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday

"This year the state corporation has at least three planned appearances on international platforms. These are Farnborough, Euroconsult, and [an expo] in Bahrain," Rogozin said during a conference on air and space insurance.

The Farnborough airshow will take place in the eponymous town in the United Kingdom from July 20-24.

