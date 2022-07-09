UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Train, Employ Russian Soldiers Injured In Ukraine - Rogozin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Roscosmos to Train, Employ Russian Soldiers Injured in Ukraine - Rogozin

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos has launched an initiative to organize the rehabilitation and training of soldiers injured in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine and unable to return to service so that they could be employed by the agency, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday

"We are launching a special rehabilitation program for the military personnel who, due to their injuries and other health conditions, will not be able to continue their military service. They pass, as it were, under the control of the Labor Ministry in terms of further employment," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The official explained that around 30 partnering universities will set up special training courses, which will allow soldiers to receive additional education in Law, Economics or Engineering, opening prospects for future employment by Roscosmos.

"They are motivated people, and for such a sphere as rocket and space industry, professionalism is not the only important (aspect), burning motivation is essential, there must be character. And these people have character, these are our people," Rogozin added.

