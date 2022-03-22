Roscosmos to Use 6 Souyz Rockets Reserved for OneWeb Satellites in Other Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia will withdraw six Soyuz rockets intended for launching OneWeb satellites from the project and use them for Federal launches, Dmitry Strugovets, a spokesman for the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

"Roscosmos is withdrawing six launch vehicles paid for by a foreign customer from the OneWeb project," Strugovets told reporters, adding that Soyuz rockets will be used for launches under the federal program and in the interests of other customers.

In early March, Russia refused to launch OneWeb satellites after the UK government had failed to resign from the company's board of directors, and the satellite company itself did not provide guarantees for non-military use of satellites.

Earlier this month, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that Soyuz rockets intended for OneWeb satellites will be used to carry into space satellites of private Russian companies almost free of charge since they were paid for by the foreign company.