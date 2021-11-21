Roscosmos Tracks US Military Orbital Drone X-37 - Agency Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Russian state space agency Roscosmos has taken notice and located the US military orbital drone X-37 and is tracking it, agency head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"Well, first of all, I have to say that we see all of this, we know everything, we track everything.

I can absolutely assure you that in terms of military space (technology), we are definitely not behind anyone," Rogozin said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show commenting on the next mission of the US space drone.