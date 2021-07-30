UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Waiting For US Position On Extension Of ISS Lifespan - Rogozin

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:46 PM

Roscosmos Waiting for US Position on Extension of ISS Lifespan - Rogozin

Roscosmos is waiting for the US position on extension of the operation of the International Space Station (ISS), it will continue to operate for some time after 2024, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Roscosmos is waiting for the US position on extension of the operation of the International Space Station (ISS), it will continue to operate for some time after 2024, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, said on Friday.

"We are now waiting for the decision of the Americans, the US Congress," Rogozin said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster, adding that this is about determining the amount of funding for work on the ISS from the US budget.

"After 2024, I think the station will continue its work for a certain time and a decision made to stop its operation and to decide what we will do next will be made collectively," Rogozin added.

