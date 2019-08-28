Roscosmos Wants to Launch Geostationary System for Earth Observation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to deploy remote sensing radar satellites in a geostationary orbit, a circular orbit around the Earth, according to the company's documents obtained by Sputnik.

Currently, Russia has no radar satellites for remote sensing.

The document says that the geostationary space system for radar observation of the Earth is dubbed GEOSAR. In the next four years, Roscosmos plans to deploy four remote sensing radars into low Earth orbit.