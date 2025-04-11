Rose Rockets To Masters Lead, Defending Champ Scheffler In Pursuit
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Justin Rose fired a scorching seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Masters, three strokes clear of a trio led by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Rose flirted with the Augusta National course record of 63, clenching his fist in celebration after draining a 19-foot birdie putt at the 16th to reach eight-under.
Wayward drives left him in the trees at 17 and 18 and after salvaging one par, Rose closed with his first bogey of the day but still emerged as the first-round Masters leader for a fifth time.
Rose, who has never managed to parlay the first-round lead into a green jacket, was three strokes clear of world number one Scheffler, last year's runner-up Ludvig Aberg and Canadian Corey Conners.
Rory McIlroy was four-under through 14 holes, but two double bogeys in the space of three holes saw the Northern Ireland star finish on even par 72 -- well adrift in his latest bid for a Masters title that would complete his career Grand Slam.
Rose leapt out of the gate with birdies at the first three holes.
"Everything was going exactly where I was looking," Rose said, adding that his 25-foot birdie at the first was "exactly what you need to settle yourself into the Masters.
"
He then grabbed three more birdies at the eighth, ninth and 10th.
"That's when the day felt a bit different," Rose said. "That's when I felt I was doing something potentially more on the special side."
He added birdies at 15 and 16 before errant tee shots left him in the trees at 17 and 18, but a bogey at the last was not worth dwelling on, Rose said.
"It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test," Rose said. "I think if you look at the overall leaderboard, not many low scores out there."
Scheffler, trying to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to win two straight Masters titles, was his usual unflappable self in producing a bogey-free four-under par 68.
"Anytime you can keep a card clean out here, it's a really good thing," Scheffler said. "I had to make two really good up-and-downs, but other than that, the golf course was in front of me most of the day, kept the ball in play, did a lot of really good things out there."
Scheffler's birdies included a 62-foot birdie putt at the fourth hole. After just missing another long birdie putt at the sixth, Scheffler got up and down for par from a bunker at the seventh.
