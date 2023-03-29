Rosenergoatom Agrees With IAEA That ZNPP Should Not Be Used as Target

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom supports the stance of IAEA head Rafael Grossi that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) should not be used as a target or for blackmail, Rosenergoatom spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Wednesday.

During his visit to the territory of the ZNPP earlier in the day.

Grossi pointed to the need to agree on one important thing ” the nuclear power plant should not be attacked and used for attacks in the other direction.

"We fully support the position of the IAEA and Mr. Grossi on the inadmissibility of using the ZNPP as a target, but we are also categorically against the use of the plant as an instrument of blackmail and manipulation," Karchaa told reporters after inspecting the plant's territory with Grossi.