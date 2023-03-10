UrduPoint.com

Rosenergoatom Denies Kiev's Remark Alleging Russia Behind ZNPP Energy Supply Disruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Rosenergoatom Denies Kiev's Remark Alleging Russia Behind ZNPP Energy Supply Disruption

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Kiev's recent statements that Russia is allegedly responsible for the disruption of energy supply at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are not true, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"There can be many reasons: the state of high power lines, the state of technical equipment, including its wear. This is a serious reason that should be established by specialists. But no analysis has been made. We also cannot get there for obvious reasons," Karchaa said.

