MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Kiev's recent statements that Russia is allegedly responsible for the disruption of energy supply at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are not true, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"There can be many reasons: the state of high power lines, the state of technical equipment, including its wear. This is a serious reason that should be established by specialists. But no analysis has been made. We also cannot get there for obvious reasons," Karchaa said.