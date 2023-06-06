UrduPoint.com

Rosenergoatom Says Water Not Rising At ZNPP, No Safety Threat Over Damage To Kakhovka Dam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) There are no water rise tendencies at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) yet and no threat to the plant's safety due to destruction at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka dam was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. Water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures, the official said.

However, there is no need to evacuate the population yet.

"So far, there are no signs of rising water levels. At the moment, the water level has not changed and is 16 meters 67 centimeters (52.5 feet 26.4 inches) ... I would like to say that this, of course, an unpleasant incident does not pose any threat to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The cooling of ZNPP reactors has a closed circuit and is not directly connected with the Kakhovka reservoir, the adviser added.

