Rosgeo Plans To Sign 4 Geological Exploration Deals Worth $100Mln At Russia-Africa Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:26 PM

Rosgeo Plans to Sign 4 Geological Exploration Deals Worth $100Mln at Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian state geological company Rosgeo plans to sign, at the Russia-Africa forum, 4 geological exploration agreements worth about $100 million, Rosgeo Director General Sergey Gorkov told reporters on the sidelines of a Moscow forum on innovations.

"We have four agreements in plan, we are planning, actually considering, maybe five, as always at the last moment, you know, clarification of the details," he said when asked what agreements were planned to be signed at the forum.

"It's hard to say in full, it's about up to $100 million," Gorkov said.

More Stories From World

