ROSHN Opens Sale For More Than 1,200 New Units In SEDRA Phase 4
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) ROSHN Group announced the release of 1,251 new homes for sale in SEDRA Phase 4, part of its flagship Riyadh development and the city’s most desirable community.
The fourth phase of SEDRA community, situated north of the third phase, boasts a strategic location offering residents convenient access to shopping and office areas in the ROSHN Front.
It is also easily reachable via the Airport Road and is close to two metro stations. Moreover, it is near Princess Nourah University, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, King Khalid International Airport, and the SAR train station.
The residences come in various sizes and designs, offering 10 floorplans and two facades in three color variations to choose from.
Approximately 30% of the area is dedicated to green public spaces, pedestrian walkways, and road networks. This phase also boasts a range of amenities, including the Saudi Sports for All Federation Dome, part of a broader partnership between ROSHN and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, aimed at providing year-round, all-weather access to sports facilities for all interests and skill levels.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid6 minutes ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad6 minutes ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold6 minutes ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold15 minutes ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick15 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final15 minutes ago
-
Venezuela army vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro after opposition appeal15 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'16 minutes ago
-
Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out16 minutes ago
-
Ireland's Harrington retains Olympic boxing title, then retires16 minutes ago
-
Seven US personnel injured in attack on Iraq base25 minutes ago