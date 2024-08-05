Open Menu

ROSHN Opens Sale For More Than 1,200 New Units In SEDRA Phase 4

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ROSHN opens sale for more than 1,200 new units in SEDRA phase 4

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) ROSHN Group announced the release of 1,251 new homes for sale in SEDRA Phase 4, part of its flagship Riyadh development and the city’s most desirable community.

The fourth phase of SEDRA community, situated north of the third phase, boasts a strategic location offering residents convenient access to shopping and office areas in the ROSHN Front.

It is also easily reachable via the Airport Road and is close to two metro stations. Moreover, it is near Princess Nourah University, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, King Khalid International Airport, and the SAR train station.

The residences come in various sizes and designs, offering 10 floorplans and two facades in three color variations to choose from.

Approximately 30% of the area is dedicated to green public spaces, pedestrian walkways, and road networks. This phase also boasts a range of amenities, including the Saudi Sports for All Federation Dome, part of a broader partnership between ROSHN and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, aimed at providing year-round, all-weather access to sports facilities for all interests and skill levels.

