ROSHN recognized as best place to work in Saudi Arabia for 2023

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) ROSHN Group has been recently recognized as "The Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia" for 2023 by the globally recognized employer of choice certification program Best Places to Work.

According to a press release, ROSHN achieved its ranking based on anonymous surveys conducted by the Best Places to Work group. Outstanding scores were given by ROSHN team members, with 94% endorsing it.

This result underscores the group's dedication to creating an empowering employee experience.

"The assessment showed year-on-year increases across criteria, notably a remarkable positive feedback in the overall certification, HR practices assessment employee experience," read the release.

ROSHN Group Chief Executive Officer David Grover said: "We are proud to be recognized as the overall Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2023, reflecting our commitment to be a regional benchmark for corporate excellence and a future-focused leader that is setting the bar for sustainable, people-first development.

"

Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN Group Nasreen Al Dossary highlighted the company's commitment to creating an environment that empowers employees to achieve success. She commended the Senior Leadership Team for establishing a positive culture within ROSHN, and recognized the Marketing and Communications Department and HR team for their "exceptional project management efforts in enhancing the culture and obtaining the certification".

The Best Places to Work certification is based on anonymous employee ratings and supported by an HR Assessment of the company practices in nearly 20 workplace culture categories, including work-life balance, leadership, professional development, compensation and benefits.

ROSHN Group was certified by the organization in 2021, 2022 and 2023, securing the top position in 2022 and 2023.