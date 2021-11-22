Roskomnadzor Demands 13 Foreign Internet Companies to Open Offices in Russia by Jan 1

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor published a list of foreign Internet companies that must open representative offices in Russia by January 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor published a list of foreign internet companies that must open representative offices in Russia by January 1.

"The list of such companies is published on the official website of Roskomnadzor, it includes 13 foreign companies that own 22 information resources," the statement says.

According to the list, representative offices in Russia will have to be opened by Google (Google Play, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Chat, Gmail), Apple (iCloud, App Store, Apple Music), Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme Pte.

Ltd. (Likee), Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

In addition to the requirement to establish a branch, representative office or Russian legal entity for foreign persons from January 1 of the next year, the companies must post on their website an electronic feedback form for Russian users, register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website for interacting with authorities, and install the recommended attendance counter. In addition, foreign entities must restrict access to information that violates Russian law.