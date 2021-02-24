UrduPoint.com
Roskomnadzor Demands Twitter To Provide Lists Of Banned Accounts, Explain Reasons For Bans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:27 PM

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had sent a request to Twitter's management to provide lists of blocked accounts and explain the reasons for bans, the department will check the validity of restricting access to them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had sent a request to Twitter's management to provide lists of blocked accounts and explain the reasons for bans, the department will check the validity of restricting access to them.

Earlier, Twitter said it had identified and removed 100 accounts, access to which was limited due to alleged pro-Russian propaganda and undermining confidence in the stability of NATO, as well as the actions aimed against the US and the EU.

"On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the management of Twitter, Inc., demanding to provide lists of resources to which access is restricted, as well as explain the reasons for blocking them," the agency said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor also demanded that Twitter provide "confirmation of their [blocked accounts] connection with Russian government agencies."

