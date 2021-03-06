Roskomnadzor Draws Up Reports on 8 Social Media Platforms Over Calls on Minors for Rallies

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had drawn up administrative offense reports against Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VK, Odnoklassniki, Telegram and YouTube for not deleting information calling on minors to take part in illegal rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had drawn up administrative offense reports against Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VK, Odnoklassniki, Telegram and YouTube for not deleting information calling on minors to take part in illegal rallies.

"Roskomnadzor has drawn up protocols on an administrative offense in relation to social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, messenger Telegram, as well as video hosting YouTube. adolescents in illegal activities - participation in unauthorized mass events, The basis for drawing up the protocols was the failure to delete or untimely deletion by internet platforms of information that involved adolescents in illegal activities - participation in unauthorized mass events," the statement says.

"To date, the court received protocols against Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, YouTube," the department added.